Mercado

501 West 30th Street

Popular Items

Lentejas Guisadas$15.00
Lentil stew with chorizo.
Flauta Jamon Serrano$15.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano
Macarrones con Chorizo$16.00
Baked penne pasta with tomato, chorizo, and Manchego cheese
Flauta Mixta$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
Patatas Bravas$9.50
Fried Idaho potato cubes, brava sauce, and alioli
Tarta de Queso$7.00
Slice of cheesecake made with cream cheese, goat cheese, eggs, cream, and sugar, baked at a high temperature to get a golden baked edge and a creamy center.
Gazpacho Bottle$7.00
Cold soup made with tomatoes, bread, cucumbers, bell peppers, olive oil, garlic, sherry vinegar, olive oil, and salt, 12 oz serving

Location

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

