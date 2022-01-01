Go
Toast

Mercado

Come in and enjoy!

501 West 30th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Macarrones con Chorizo$16.00
Baked penne pasta with tomato, chorizo, and Manchego cheese
Gazpacho Bottle$7.00
Cold soup made with tomatoes, bread, cucumbers, bell peppers, olive oil, garlic, sherry vinegar, olive oil, and salt, 12 oz serving
Patatas Bravas$9.50
Fried Idaho potato cubes, brava sauce, and alioli
Flauta Jamon Serrano$15.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano
Flauta Mixta$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
Tarta de Queso$7.00
Slice of cheesecake made with cream cheese, goat cheese, eggs, cream, and sugar, baked at a high temperature to get a golden baked edge and a creamy center.
Lentejas Guisadas$15.00
Lentil stew with chorizo.

Location

501 West 30th Street

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Calle Dao - Chelsea

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

USE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ana Bar and Eatery

No reviews yet

Escape the city.

Billy's Bakery

No reviews yet

Each day, we bake everything from scratch using the finest ingredients. From apple pie to Red Velvet cupcakes, our treats are meant to bring you back to a time when a bite of something sweet could make the world a little brighter. Stop by our stores in Chelsea, Tribeca, and inside The Plaza Food Hall and let our smiling staff help you choose from our selection of delicious goodies. Or let us deliver a cake or a dozen cupcakes to your next birthday party or office meeting. Whatever the occasion, Billy’s is here to make life a little sweeter.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston