Mercantile at GrayBarns
Located across the street from the Inn at GrayBarns, Mercantile at GrayBarns is both marketplace and neighborhood cafe featuring coffee and tea cakes, prepared food including soups, salads and dinners to-go, curated provisions and catering options. Shop Mercantile private label goods and gifts in store and online.
Popular Items
Location
193 Perry Ave
Norwalk CT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
