Mercantile at GrayBarns

Located across the street from the Inn at GrayBarns, Mercantile at GrayBarns is both marketplace and neighborhood cafe featuring coffee and tea cakes, prepared food including soups, salads and dinners to-go, curated provisions and catering options. Shop Mercantile private label goods and gifts in store and online.

193 Perry Ave

Popular Items

Blueberry Muffin$3.00
blueberries, lemon, streusel (GF)
Everything Bagel
served toasted with choice of one spread
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Soft, Crispy (GF)
Plain Bagel
served toasted with choice of one spread
Avocado Tartine
pepitas, radish, lime, ricotta salata
Tomato Basil Soup$12.00
parmesan, olive oil, jersey tomatoes
Grilled Cheese Panini
aged cheddar, jersey girl, garlic butter
Pesto & Tomato Panini
kale pesto, fresh basil, tomato confit, smoked mozzarella
Carrot Muffin$3.00
pepitas, cherries, cinnamon (GF)
Norwalk CT

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
