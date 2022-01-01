Mercantile Dining and Provision
Located in Union Station, the hip, high-energy space features a wine library, artisanal market, barista bar, and patio seating. Mercantile dining & provision dishes out New American fare, plus craft beer and cocktails.
FRENCH FRIES
1701 Wynkoop St #155 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1701 Wynkoop St #155
Denver CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Wild
Come in and enjoy!
Bubu
Bubu
Jovanina's Broken Italian
WOOD-FIRED MODERN ITALIAN
IN THE HEART OF LODO
Milepost Zero Bar
The Milepost Zero bar is your home base for crafted cocktails, beer and wine featuring curated selections and local picks.