Go
Toast

Mercantile Dining and Provision

Located in Union Station, the hip, high-energy space features a wine library, artisanal market, barista bar, and patio seating. Mercantile dining & provision dishes out New American fare, plus craft beer and cocktails.

FRENCH FRIES

1701 Wynkoop St #155 • $$

Avg 4.5 (2608 reviews)

Popular Items

Everything Baby Gem Salad$13.00
garlic croutons, parmigiano, lemon, sun-dried tomatoes, everything dressing
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
River Bear Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Pickles, Potato Sesame bun
Korean Fried Chicken$16.00
pickled napa cabbage, cucumber, mint, cilantro, füdmill potato sesame bun
Wagyu Pastrami$21.00
Füdmill pickles, house mustard, Rebel bread
Bowl Soup$10.00
Miso Minestrone
swiss chard, carrot, potato, chili oil
Mercantile Burger$20.00
Peterson Colorado Beef double patty, american cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, dill pickles, kewpie sauce, füdmill potato sesame roll
Pappardelle$28.00
duck confit, mushrooms, pine nuts
Everything Baby Gem Salad$13.00
garlic croutons, parmigiano, lemon, everything dressing
Miso Salmon Bowl$19.00
furikake, soft-boiled egg, cured cucumber, green onion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

1701 Wynkoop St #155

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Wild

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bubu

No reviews yet

Bubu

Jovanina's Broken Italian

No reviews yet

WOOD-FIRED MODERN ITALIAN
IN THE HEART OF LODO

Milepost Zero Bar

No reviews yet

The Milepost Zero bar is your home base for crafted cocktails, beer and wine featuring curated selections and local picks.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston