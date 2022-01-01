Go
Mercato

Mercato is a neighborhood gem with fresh made salads, prepared foods, fresh pasta and sauces. We also have a market which are great for personal use or as gifts

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

10640 Meeting St • $$

Avg 4.5 (874 reviews)

Popular Items

Seattle Slew$9.99
mixed greens, goat cheese, blueberry, mandarin oranges, roasted cippolini onions, strawberry, pecans, Sorghum dressing
American Pharaoh$11.99
romaine, chicken, white cheddar, avocado smash, black beans, corn, jicama,pickled jalapeno, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, Chipotle lime dressing
Sir Barton$11.99
mixed greens, goat cheese, apple, celery, pickled onions, roasted green grapes, caramelized walnuts, Red wine vinaigrette
Affirmed$11.99
romaine, bbq chicken, white cheddar, black beans, corn, jicama, tomatoes, tortilla strips, Ranch, bbq sauce drizzle
California Chrome$9.99
Kale, spinach, dried cranberries, pomegranate, roasted squash, pecans, pita chips, Turmeric-honey dressing
BYO Salad$11.99
PANINI AND CHIPS$12.00
Secretariat$12.99
romaine, chicken, bacon, egg, blue cheese, avocado smash, tomato, Avocado green goddess dressing
Apollo$11.99
spinach, falafel, feta, chickpea, cucumber, kalamata olive, red onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, croutons, Balsamic vinaigrette
Unbridled$11.99
romaine, chicken, blue cheese, carrots, celery, green onions, Ranch, hot sauce drizzle
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10640 Meeting St

Prospect KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

