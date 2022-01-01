Go
Toast

Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails

Come in and enjoy!

4958 Merrick Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Mozzarella$13.95
Insalata Mercato$16.95
Spicy Shrimp Flatbread$16.95
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$17.95
Grilled Vegetable Flatbread$13.95
Margherita Flatbread$13.95
Chopped Chicken & Feta Salad$17.95
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$14.95
Mercato Burger$16.95
Pollo Asparagi$26.95
See full menu

Location

4958 Merrick Road

Massapequa Park NY

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ZimZari Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

VIDA

No reviews yet

VIDA brings an east end vibe to the South Shore serving dishes created with freshness and fun in mind. House-made guacamoles, killer margaritas, craft cocktails and fun desserts make VIDA a spot for all to enjoy.

Bango Bowls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dark Horse Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston