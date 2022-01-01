Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Mercer Island

Mercer Island restaurants
Mercer Island restaurants that serve katsu

Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island

8451 SE 68th ST STE 104, Mercer Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu Don$18.00
Slowly cooked tenderloin pork katsu, eggs, onions, green onions, pickles served over steamed rice
Chicken Katsu$17.00
Deep Fried breaded chicken with steamed white rice and salad
Sushi Katsu Roll$14.00
Spicy crab, salmon, avocado, fried katsu style, drizzled with spicy mayo & sweet sauce
More about Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island
Sushi Joa image

 

Sushi Joa

2717 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Udon$17.00
Vegetable udon served with chicken katsu on the side
Kids Chicken Katsu$12.00
Served with 2pcs gyoza, rice
Ch Katsu Donburi-Lunch$14.00
Served with miso soup Breaded chicken breast simmered in house tensuyu sauce with vegetable & egg. Served over rice
More about Sushi Joa

