Katsu in Mercer Island

Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island
8451 SE 68th ST STE 104, Mercer Island
|Katsu Don
|$18.00
Slowly cooked tenderloin pork katsu, eggs, onions, green onions, pickles served over steamed rice
|Chicken Katsu
|$17.00
Deep Fried breaded chicken with steamed white rice and salad
|Sushi Katsu Roll
|$14.00
Spicy crab, salmon, avocado, fried katsu style, drizzled with spicy mayo & sweet sauce
Sushi Joa
2717 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island
|Chicken Katsu Udon
|$17.00
Vegetable udon served with chicken katsu on the side
|Kids Chicken Katsu
|$12.00
Served with 2pcs gyoza, rice
|Ch Katsu Donburi-Lunch
|$14.00
Served with miso soup Breaded chicken breast simmered in house tensuyu sauce with vegetable & egg. Served over rice