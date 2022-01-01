Shrimp tempura in Mercer Island
Mercer Island restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island
Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island
8451 SE 68th ST STE 104, Mercer Island
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
Prawn tempura with sweet sauce
More about Sushi Joa
Sushi Joa
2717 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island
|Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)
|$14.00
5pcs shrimp tempura served with house tempura sauce
|Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$15.00
Mixed vegetable lightly battered and fried served with house tempura sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, imitation crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sweet sauce