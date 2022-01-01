Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Mercer Island

Mercer Island restaurants
Mercer Island restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Consumer pic

 

Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island

8451 SE 68th ST STE 104, Mercer Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Prawn tempura with sweet sauce
More about Yuzen Japanese Cuisine - Mercer Island
Sushi Joa image

 

Sushi Joa

2717 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)$14.00
5pcs shrimp tempura served with house tempura sauce
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$15.00
Mixed vegetable lightly battered and fried served with house tempura sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura, imitation crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, sweet sauce
More about Sushi Joa

Map

