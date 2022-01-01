Mercer restaurants you'll love

Mercer restaurants
Mercer's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Mercer restaurants

Independent Taco - Grove City image

TACOS

Independent Taco - Grove City

225 Westside Square Dr Unit 103, Mercer

Avg 4.6 (815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Chips and Queso (Family Size)$8.88
(2) Bags Of Our Fresh Tortilla Chips & Queso Blanco
Custom Independent Quesadilla$6.88
Massive 12" Tortilla, Stuffed With 4 Cheese Blend.
Tortilla Chips & Queso Blanco$4.48
Fresh Tortilla Chips & Queso
Third Eye Pies - Grove City image

 

Third Eye Pies - Grove City

225 Westside Square Dr Unit 101, Mercer

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Last Supper$9.88
Red Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, White Onions, Italian Sausage, Black Olives
Club Med$11.88
Oil & Herb, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Chopped Garlic, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Grilled Chicken, Finished with Balsamic Drizzle
Monay$9.88
Red Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Pampered Palate Cafe and Bistro image

 

Pampered Palate Cafe and Bistro

225 Westside Square 117, Mercer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pesto Chicken / Whole$8.59
Grilled Pesto Chicken with garlic mayonnaise, spinach and marinated tomato, served on sourdough bread and pressed
Veg Out$7.99
Fresh marinated vegetables, baby greens and herb hummus and marinated tomatoes on organic sprouted bread
Bagel Sandwich with egg/ch/meat$3.79
Brooklyn style bagel with egg/egg white cheese and choice of meat
