Mercer restaurants you'll love
Mercer's top cuisines
Must-try Mercer restaurants
More about Independent Taco - Grove City
TACOS
Independent Taco - Grove City
225 Westside Square Dr Unit 103, Mercer
|Popular items
|Fresh Chips and Queso (Family Size)
|$8.88
(2) Bags Of Our Fresh Tortilla Chips & Queso Blanco
|Custom Independent Quesadilla
|$6.88
Massive 12" Tortilla, Stuffed With 4 Cheese Blend.
|Tortilla Chips & Queso Blanco
|$4.48
Fresh Tortilla Chips & Queso
More about Third Eye Pies - Grove City
Third Eye Pies - Grove City
225 Westside Square Dr Unit 101, Mercer
|Popular items
|Last Supper
|$9.88
Red Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, White Onions, Italian Sausage, Black Olives
|Club Med
|$11.88
Oil & Herb, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Feta Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Chopped Garlic, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Grilled Chicken, Finished with Balsamic Drizzle
|Monay
|$9.88
Red Sauce, Shred Mozzarella, Pepperoni
More about Pampered Palate Cafe and Bistro
Pampered Palate Cafe and Bistro
225 Westside Square 117, Mercer
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken / Whole
|$8.59
Grilled Pesto Chicken with garlic mayonnaise, spinach and marinated tomato, served on sourdough bread and pressed
|Veg Out
|$7.99
Fresh marinated vegetables, baby greens and herb hummus and marinated tomatoes on organic sprouted bread
|Bagel Sandwich with egg/ch/meat
|$3.79
Brooklyn style bagel with egg/egg white cheese and choice of meat