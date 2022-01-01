Go
Toast

Mercer Dancehall

More than just a dancehall!

23490 Ranch Road 12 • $$

Avg 4.6 (185 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations

Location

23490 Ranch Road 12

Driftwood TX

Sunday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Driftwood Bistro - TX

No reviews yet

Located at award winning Driftwood Estate Winery, the Driftwood Bistro offers delicious food with amazing views of the vineyards and valley below. The menu is inspired by global flavors and designed to compliment wine. Our atmosphere is casual and rustic.

Desert Door Distillery

No reviews yet

Located in Driftwood, TX on the eastern edge of sotol country, Desert Door’s desert-modern tasting room is a unique destination city escape. On site - we handcraft the only sotol produced in the United States. In our tasting room we strive to offer an education in the plant, its history, and our process. Grab a copita of sotol as you listen and follow it up with one of our seasonal cocktails.

Eden West

No reviews yet

Farm to Table Food Truck

The Barber Shop

No reviews yet

A Clean and Close Pub

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston