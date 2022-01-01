Go
Toast

Merchant

Merchant is a downtown Madison restaurant that honors the American Craft Movement. Boasting classic fares and libations with modern technique.

121 South Pinckney St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Merchant Burger$17.00
house-ground grass-fed beef*, hook's cheddar, neuskes bacon, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, housemade ketchup, served with field greens
Cedar Grove Cheese Curds$10.00
cheese curds lightly battered and fried, served with house made ranch, option to make it buffalo style
Chocolate Custard$8.00
almond-mocha crumble, filthy cherries, chantilly cream
Fish Fry$16.00
beer-battered cod served with french fries, coleslaw, cornichon tartar sauce
Merchant Fries$9.00
sarvecchio parmesan, moroccan argan oil, black pepper aioli
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken thighs, cayenne pepper, baby beet and kohlrabi coleslaw, dill pickles, aioli, served on brioche bun and your choice of farm field greens or fries w/ aioli*
Fried Chicken Platter
buttermilk battered fried chicken with french fries, poppyseed & root vegetable slaw, house pickles. all family meals come with warm chocolate chip cookies for dessert!
Thanksgiving Meal for 2$65.00
Slow Roast Turkey, Uphoff Farm Ham, Gravy, Homemade Cranberry Sauce, Classic Mashed Potatoes, Apple and Sausage Stuffing, Apple Cider Glazed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon Bits, Broccoli and Cauliflower Salad with Sunflower Seeds and Dry Cranberries & Blueberries, Parker House Whole Wheat Rolls with Whipped Maple Butter.
Lamb Sliders$18.00
house-ground dry aged lamb and pork, Door County cherry mostarda, smoked gouda, watercress, caramelized shallot aioli served on a toasted pretzel bun with your choice of farm field greens or fries w/ aioli*
The Regret Kit $34
375mL bottle of your choice between gin or vodka, jar of rosemary demerara, jar of lime juice, rosemary sprig, fresh lime
See full menu

Location

121 South Pinckney St

Madison WI

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison's original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales. Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.

Lucille

No reviews yet

Lucille is a tri-level fresh cocktail, craft beer, pizza and shared platters venue located at the gateway of Madison’s historic culinary and entertainment center – the First Settlement District of Madison, WI.
Our locally-sourced, yet globally inspired menu features wood-fired pizza, Wisco-Detroit cheddar-crusted black steel pan pizza and artfully crafted Pan-Latin cuisine. All is complemented by an extensive house-selected rum program and curated beer list celebrating best breweries from Wisconsin, the region and around the world.

Marigold Kitchen

No reviews yet

Upbeat, downtown family-owned cafe serving creative dishes prepared skillfully since 2001. Bold flavors coupled with seasonal fare and warm smiles is a benchmark in the Madison breakfast/lunch scene.

SETTLE DOWN TAVERN

No reviews yet

Settle Down Tavern is a classic Midwestern tavern serving tasty sandwiches, ice cold beer, gourmet cocktails and lotsa love!
We are now open for takeout, delivery, outdoor patio and indoor open-spaced atrium seating, accepting food, beverage and friendship orders from the good people of Madison, WI.
Our staff will be practicing safety first methods related to cleanliness and sanitary methods. Masks will be worn, surfaces and objects constantly sanitized and wiped, and we will be operating with respectful distance awareness at all times.
Our pickup and delivery system will be very user-friendly. We have reserved parking slots for cars outside 111 King Street, and we will have our own staff delivering contact-free throughout Madison.
We look forward to being a part of the neighborhood and community in downtown Madison for many moons to come, and hope you know everyone is welcome at Settle Down.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston