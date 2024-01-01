Curry in Merchantville
Merchantville restaurants that serve curry
Aroma Indian Bistro
43 South Centre Street, Merchantville
|Lamb Curry
|$19.99
Lamb Thigh pieces cooked in classic saute of ginger garlic, onion, tomatoes and great flavored spices like tumeric, red pepper and star anise. Smooth and warm taste with a bowl of rice served!
|Chicken Curry
|$16.99
Chicken Breast & Thigh pieces cooked in classic saute of ginger garlic, onion, tomatoes and great flavored spices like tumeric, red pepper and star anise. Smooth and warm taste with a bowl of rice served!
|Goan Shrimp Curry
|$19.99
It is a tangy spicy shrimp curry with a variety of spices, and just a little coconut milk and cream.
Thai Ginger - Fresh Delicious Go
24 South Center Street, Merchantville
|23. Red Curry
|$0.00
Red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean and basil.
|10. Curry Puff (3 pcs)
|$12.00
Pasty puff stuffed with edamame, potato, onion, cumin served with cucumber salad.
|26.Panang Curry
|$0.00
Panang curry coconut milk, peanut paste, carrot, green