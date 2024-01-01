Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Merchantville

Merchantville restaurants
Merchantville restaurants that serve curry

Aroma Indian Bistro

43 South Centre Street, Merchantville

Avg 4.5 (1834 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Curry$19.99
Lamb Thigh pieces cooked in classic saute of ginger garlic, onion, tomatoes and great flavored spices like tumeric, red pepper and star anise. Smooth and warm taste with a bowl of rice served!
Chicken Curry$16.99
Chicken Breast & Thigh pieces cooked in classic saute of ginger garlic, onion, tomatoes and great flavored spices like tumeric, red pepper and star anise. Smooth and warm taste with a bowl of rice served!
Goan Shrimp Curry$19.99
It is a tangy spicy shrimp curry with a variety of spices, and just a little coconut milk and cream.
Thai Ginger - Fresh Delicious Go

24 South Center Street, Merchantville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
23. Red Curry$0.00
Red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean and basil.
10. Curry Puff (3 pcs)$12.00
Pasty puff stuffed with edamame, potato, onion, cumin served with cucumber salad.
26.Panang Curry$0.00
Panang curry coconut milk, peanut paste, carrot, green
