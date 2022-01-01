Go
Mercury is a contemporary mid-century cocktail lounge. We sometimes play yacht rock.

329 S 16th St #3 • $$

Avg 4.5 (458 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterranean$12.00
seared tomato smoked baba ganoush, feta, marinated peppers, greens, creamy tahini sauce on sourdough (can be made vegan)
Daft Punk - Homework$12.00
vodka, fresh grapefruit, curacao, ginger
Add Pork$4.00
Genovese Pasta$14.00
pappardelle pasta, onion, twelve-hour smoked beef, w/ pan sauce
Hole - Live Through This$12.00
mezcal, pineapple, coconut, aperol
Vegan Lobster Roll$13.00
heart of palm salad, old bay, lemon, celery, veganaise on toasted roll
Pint Nine Cloud Jumper Pale Ale$7.00
NE Style Pale Ale, Omaha, NE 5.2%
Charcuterie$18.00
cured meats + cheeses, toasted baguette + accoutrement
Roasted Brussells$7.00
w/ hot honey, almonds + sesame
Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
Stolpman, Santa Barbara County, California, USA 2019
Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

329 S 16th St #3

Omaha NE

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
