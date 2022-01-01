Mercury
Mercury is a contemporary mid-century cocktail lounge. We sometimes play yacht rock.
329 S 16th St #3 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
329 S 16th St #3
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Gandolfo's NY Deli
Serving the best sandwiches in the Omaha area since 2005!
Cumbia Downtown
When people ask if we are a bar or a restaurant, we have trouble answering because we are so much more than that.
We are a "parche," a place where people can come and relax, hang out and enjoy. We are proud to be a Latin bar with a small menu of snacks and bites inspired by our heritage.
801 Chophouse
Come in and enjoy!
Kitchen Table
real food made from scratch using the best local ingredients possible