Go
Toast

Mercurys Coffee Co.

Come in and enjoy!

23532 NE Redmond-Fall City Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
White Chocolate Mocha$4.25
Signature White Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream
Strawberries & Crème- Blended$4.65
Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
Sausage, Egg & Beecher's Flagship$8.75
Sausage, Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Bacon, Egg & Beecher's Flagship$8.75
Bacon, Egg & Beechers's Flagship with Maple and Mayo on Mercurys House Bun
Americano$3.15
Signature Organic Espresso, Water, Cream - HOT or ICED
Organic Tropical Tea$4.15
Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED
Turkey Provolone$6.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

23532 NE Redmond-Fall City Rd

Redmond WA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Homegrown - Sammamish

No reviews yet

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

Mercurys Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

100% Organic Coffee

Pine Lake Ale House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mercurys Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

100% Organic Coffee

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston