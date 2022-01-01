Go
Mercurys Coffee Co.

Over 60 scratch made bakery & kitchen items, in addition to Mercurys Award Winning drink menu.

PIES • PASTRY

13102 NE 20th St • $

Avg 4.3 (983 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg & Beecher's Flagship$7.75
Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Sausage, Egg & Beecher's Flagship$8.75
Sausage, Egg & Beechers's Flagship on Mercurys House Bun
Blonde Hawaiian$4.35
Signature White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut & Real Coconut
Latte$3.65
Our Signature Organic Espresso with Velvety Milk
Vanilla Latte$4.15
Organic Espresso & Monin Vanilla with Velvety Milk
Caffe Mocha$4.15
Our Single Origin Chocolate, Organic Espresso, Whip Cream
Jalapeño, Sausage & Egg$8.75
Jalapeño, Sausage & Egg with Jalapeño, Aioli, Pepper Jack on Jalapeño Breakfast Bun
Bacon, Egg & Beecher's Flagship$8.75
Bacon, Egg & Beechers's Flagship with Maple and Mayo on Mercurys House Bun
Caramel Macchiato$4.25
Caramel, Vanilla, Organic Espresso & Caramel Drizzle
Americano$3.15
Signature Organic Espresso, Water, Cream - HOT or ICED
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Business Services
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

13102 NE 20th St

Bellevue WA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
