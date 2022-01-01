Down-to-earth, elegant atmosphere with upscale American comfort food located just off I-65 in Maryland Farms, between Nashville and historic Franklin. Mere Bulles' menu is a concert of fine American Southern and traditional steakhouse fare. We offer everything from fresh salads to shrimp and grits at lunch, while proudly serve freshly caught fish, steaks and other specialities in the evening. Whether entertaining an important business guest, celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a weekday lunch, you can always expect delicious food, excellent service and an overall outstanding dining experience.



SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

5201 Maryland Way • $$$