Mere Bulles
Down-to-earth, elegant atmosphere with upscale American comfort food located just off I-65 in Maryland Farms, between Nashville and historic Franklin. Mere Bulles' menu is a concert of fine American Southern and traditional steakhouse fare. We offer everything from fresh salads to shrimp and grits at lunch, while proudly serve freshly caught fish, steaks and other specialities in the evening. Whether entertaining an important business guest, celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a weekday lunch, you can always expect delicious food, excellent service and an overall outstanding dining experience.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
5201 Maryland Way • $$$
Location
5201 Maryland Way
Brentwood TN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
