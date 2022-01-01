Go
Toast

Mere Bulles

Down-to-earth, elegant atmosphere with upscale American comfort food located just off I-65 in Maryland Farms, between Nashville and historic Franklin. Mere Bulles' menu is a concert of fine American Southern and traditional steakhouse fare. We offer everything from fresh salads to shrimp and grits at lunch, while proudly serve freshly caught fish, steaks and other specialities in the evening. Whether entertaining an important business guest, celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a weekday lunch, you can always expect delicious food, excellent service and an overall outstanding dining experience.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

5201 Maryland Way • $$$

Avg 4.6 (4593 reviews)

Popular Items

FISH TACOS$18.00
blackened mahi mahi, southwest slaw, diced onion, cilantro, queso fresco, lemon aioli. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans & pico
GRILLED SALMON & CORN CAKES$24.00
salmon medallions, jalapeno corn cakes, cilantro dill crema, lemon aioli, & fried Brussels sprouts
AM ALA SIDE
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Truffle Fries - hand cut, truffle oil, parmesan cheese
Haricot Verts with Bacon - gifford's bacon fat, shallots
Brussels Sprouts - gifford's bacon, cranberries, balsamic
Seasonal Vegetables - chef's selection of seasonal vegetables
Mac & Cheese - fontina, gruyere, parmigiano
BRENTWOOD'S BEST BURGER$23.00
grilled 8 oz. burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, herb aioli. Served with french fries
ANGUS RIBEYE$46.00
16 oz. Angus Ribeye
CREME BRULEE$9.00
PANKO ENCRUSTED CHICKEN$28.00
sundried tomato beurre blanc, Parmesan cheese, mashed potatoes & asparagus
RIB ROLLS$20.00
shaved prime rib, jack & cheddar cheeses, horseradish cream sauce with au jus, served with house chips
GALLON FRUIT TEA$17.00
TRES LECHES$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5201 Maryland Way

Brentwood TN

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old School Pizza

No reviews yet

Enjoy pizza the "Old School" way!

Judge Bean's BBQ

No reviews yet

Best BBQ East of the Mississippi! Family owned and family recipes!

Thai Esane

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston