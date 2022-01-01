Meredith restaurants you'll love

Meredith's top cuisines

American
Italian
Seafood
Must-try Meredith restaurants

Lakehouse at Church Landing image

 

Lakehouse at Church Landing

281 DW Highway, Meredith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Filet$38.00
Grilled with house-whipped potatoes and broccolini. Topped with chorizo butter.
Chicken Wings$12.00
Tossed with maple Sriracha and served with smoked bleu cheese creme fraiche and carrot salad
Short Ribs$32.00
Common Man Ale-braised short ribs, whipped potatoes, and pan-fried chili maple Brussels sprouts.
More about Lakehouse at Church Landing
Lago image

 

Lago

1 Rte 25, Meredith

Avg 4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$9.00
Romaine, traditional dressing, focaccia croutons, Parmesan and anchovies.
Tuna Tartare$16.00
Ahi tuna, avocado mousse, chili oil, sesame-balsamic reduction, pasta crisps andspicy aioli.
Parmesan$22.00
Pan-fried chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan over linguini.
More about Lago
Camp image

 

Camp

300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

Avg 4 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Chili$7.99
Common Man classic garnished with Cheddar, sour cream and scallions. Bowl 6.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Crispy tempura and panko-breaded chicken with honey mustard, BBQ, slaw and pickles. Served with house-seasoned fries.
Camp Crackers$6.99
Our version of the best sharing thing you can imagine! Cheddar and Gorgonzola-topped flatbread with a touch of garlic and scallions. Baked ’til crispy.
More about Camp
Town Docks image

 

Town Docks

289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken rolled in a sun-dried tomato wrap with lettuce, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Traditional New England Lobster Roll$21.99
Fresh Maine lobster with a hint of mayonnaise and celery in a butter-grilled roll with whole-leaf lettuce. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.99
Deep-fried chicken tenders served with chips.
More about Town Docks
Waterfall Cafe image

 

Waterfall Cafe

312 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

Avg 4.4 (353 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pancakes - Caramelize It$14.00
bananas, caramel sauce, powdered sugar
Granola and Yogurt$9.00
vanilla yogurt, fruit compote, granola
Pancakes - Fruit Lovers$12.00
blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, powdered sugar
More about Waterfall Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Pie Guys Pizzeria

N/A, Meredith

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pie Guys Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Meredith

Lobsters

Chicken Sandwiches

