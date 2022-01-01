Meredith restaurants you'll love
More about Lakehouse at Church Landing
Lakehouse at Church Landing
281 DW Highway, Meredith
|Popular items
|Filet
|$38.00
Grilled with house-whipped potatoes and broccolini. Topped with chorizo butter.
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Tossed with maple Sriracha and served with smoked bleu cheese creme fraiche and carrot salad
|Short Ribs
|$32.00
Common Man Ale-braised short ribs, whipped potatoes, and pan-fried chili maple Brussels sprouts.
More about Lago
Lago
1 Rte 25, Meredith
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$9.00
Romaine, traditional dressing, focaccia croutons, Parmesan and anchovies.
|Tuna Tartare
|$16.00
Ahi tuna, avocado mousse, chili oil, sesame-balsamic reduction, pasta crisps andspicy aioli.
|Parmesan
|$22.00
Pan-fried chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan over linguini.
More about Camp
Camp
300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Popular items
|Steak Chili
|$7.99
Common Man classic garnished with Cheddar, sour cream and scallions. Bowl 6.99
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Crispy tempura and panko-breaded chicken with honey mustard, BBQ, slaw and pickles. Served with house-seasoned fries.
|Camp Crackers
|$6.99
Our version of the best sharing thing you can imagine! Cheddar and Gorgonzola-topped flatbread with a touch of garlic and scallions. Baked ’til crispy.
More about Town Docks
Town Docks
289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled chicken rolled in a sun-dried tomato wrap with lettuce, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
|Traditional New England Lobster Roll
|$21.99
Fresh Maine lobster with a hint of mayonnaise and celery in a butter-grilled roll with whole-leaf lettuce. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Deep-fried chicken tenders served with chips.
More about Waterfall Cafe
Waterfall Cafe
312 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Popular items
|Pancakes - Caramelize It
|$14.00
bananas, caramel sauce, powdered sugar
|Granola and Yogurt
|$9.00
vanilla yogurt, fruit compote, granola
|Pancakes - Fruit Lovers
|$12.00
blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, powdered sugar
More about Pie Guys Pizzeria
Pie Guys Pizzeria
N/A, Meredith