Meredith American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Meredith
More about Lakehouse at Church Landing
Lakehouse at Church Landing
281 DW Highway, Meredith
|Popular items
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$17.00
Shaved slow-roasted prime rib with roasted onion, marble bleucheese, and horseradishaioli on a warm onion roll. Served withfries.
|Deviled Eggs
|$8.00
Chili andpoppy infusedtopped
withcrisp porkbelly andonionjam.
|Filet
|$38.00
Grilled with house-whipped potatoes and broccolini. Topped with chorizo butter.
More about Lago
Lago
1 Rte 25, Meredith
|Popular items
|Parmigiana Spring Rolls
|$11.00
Hand-rolled egg rolls filled with house panko-crusted chicken breast, marinara and fresh mozzarella.
|Arugula
|$9.00
Arugula, field greens, balsamic vinaigrette, Gorgonzola and candied pecans.
|Parmesan
|$22.00
Pan-fried chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan over linguini.
More about Camp
Camp
300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Popular items
|Common Man Veggie Burger
|$12.99
We make our own, with nuts! Served on a toasted brioche roll with fried green tomatoes, poblano relish and avocado mayo. Served with house-seasoned fries.
|Chase House Wedge
|$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, Southwest Ranch, house pico, avocado corn salsa and warm Applewood smoked bacon topped with crispy tortilla strips.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Crispy tempura and panko-breaded chicken with honey mustard, BBQ, slaw and pickles. Served with house-seasoned fries.
More about Town Docks
Town Docks
289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Popular items
|Traditional New England Lobster Roll
|$21.99
Fresh Maine lobster with a hint of mayonnaise and celery in a butter-grilled roll with whole-leaf lettuce. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Deep-fried chicken tenders served with chips.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled chicken rolled in a sun-dried tomato wrap with lettuce, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.