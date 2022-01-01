Meredith American restaurants you'll love

Lakehouse at Church Landing image

 

Lakehouse at Church Landing

281 DW Highway, Meredith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Rib Sandwich$17.00
Shaved slow-roasted prime rib with roasted onion, marble bleucheese, and horseradishaioli on a warm onion roll. Served withfries.
Deviled Eggs$8.00
Chili andpoppy infusedtopped
withcrisp porkbelly andonionjam.
Filet$38.00
Grilled with house-whipped potatoes and broccolini. Topped with chorizo butter.
More about Lakehouse at Church Landing
Lago image

 

Lago

1 Rte 25, Meredith

Avg 4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Parmigiana Spring Rolls$11.00
Hand-rolled egg rolls filled with house panko-crusted chicken breast, marinara and fresh mozzarella.
Arugula$9.00
Arugula, field greens, balsamic vinaigrette, Gorgonzola and candied pecans.
Parmesan$22.00
Pan-fried chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan over linguini.
More about Lago
Camp image

 

Camp

300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

Avg 4 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Common Man Veggie Burger$12.99
We make our own, with nuts! Served on a toasted brioche roll with fried green tomatoes, poblano relish and avocado mayo. Served with house-seasoned fries.
Chase House Wedge$9.99
Iceberg lettuce, Southwest Ranch, house pico, avocado corn salsa and warm Applewood smoked bacon topped with crispy tortilla strips.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Crispy tempura and panko-breaded chicken with honey mustard, BBQ, slaw and pickles. Served with house-seasoned fries.
More about Camp
Town Docks image

 

Town Docks

289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional New England Lobster Roll$21.99
Fresh Maine lobster with a hint of mayonnaise and celery in a butter-grilled roll with whole-leaf lettuce. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.99
Deep-fried chicken tenders served with chips.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken rolled in a sun-dried tomato wrap with lettuce, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
More about Town Docks

