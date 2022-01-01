Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Meredith

Go
Meredith restaurants
Toast

Meredith restaurants that serve cake

Lakehouse at Church Landing image

 

Lakehouse at Church Landing

281 DW Highway, Meredith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ultimate Chocolate Cake$10.00
Three layers of chocolate decadence! Chocolate mousse, chocolate cake and a rich chocolate ganache topping.
Crab Cake$15.00
Chille, brine jumbo shrimp,
cucumber ico, cocktail sauce an charre lemo.
Crab Cake$15.00
Crisp, pan-roasted, lump crab cake , sweet corn relish, picked shrimp and remoulade.
More about Lakehouse at Church Landing
Lago image

 

Lago

1 Rte 25, Meredith

Avg 4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Chocolate Cake$10.00
Three layers of chocolate decadence! Chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, and a rich chocolate ganache topping.
Italian Lemon Cake$10.00
Light yellow cake layered with an airy Italian lemon cream.
More about Lago
Camp image

 

Camp

300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

Avg 4 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Lemon Cake$10.00
Light yellow cake layered with an airy Italian lemon cream.
Ultimate Chocolate Cake$10.00
Three layers of chocolate decadence! Chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, and a rich chocolate ganache topping.
More about Camp

Browse other tasty dishes in Meredith

Pies

Clams

Scallops

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Pretzels

Salmon

Map

More near Meredith to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Gilford

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston