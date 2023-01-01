Chili in Meredith

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Camp image

 

Camp

300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

Avg 4 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Chili$7.99
Common Man classic garnished with Cheddar, sour cream and scallions. Bowl 6.99
More about Camp
Restaurant banner

 

Surfside Burger Bar - 41 NH-25

41 NH-25, Meredith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Bowl$9.00
house-made and award winning! the perfect blend of heat and flavor 9 add shredded cheese
Double Chili Dog N'Fries$16.00
two hot dogs served with house fries topped with chili
Chili Dog$7.00
topped with our house chili
More about Surfside Burger Bar - 41 NH-25

