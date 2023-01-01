Chili in Meredith
Meredith restaurants that serve chili
Camp
300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Steak Chili
|$7.99
Common Man classic garnished with Cheddar, sour cream and scallions. Bowl 6.99
Surfside Burger Bar - 41 NH-25
41 NH-25, Meredith
|Chili Bowl
|$9.00
house-made and award winning! the perfect blend of heat and flavor 9 add shredded cheese
|Double Chili Dog N'Fries
|$16.00
two hot dogs served with house fries topped with chili
|Chili Dog
|$7.00
topped with our house chili