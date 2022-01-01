Clams in Meredith
Meredith restaurants that serve clams
More about Camp
Camp
300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|New England Clam Chowder
|$6.99
Recipe from Town Docks, our sister restaurant in Meredith. Classically good! Bowl 5.99
More about Town Docks
Town Docks
289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Fried Clams Whole Bellies
|$29.99
Whole belly clams lightly fried and served with fries and coleslaw.
|Fried Clam Strips
|$16.99
Fresh clam strips lightly fried and served with fries and coleslaw.
|One Pound of Steamer Clams
|$18.99
Broth and butter.