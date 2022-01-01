Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Meredith

Go
Meredith restaurants
Toast

Meredith restaurants that serve clams

Camp image

 

Camp

300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

Avg 4 (254 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$6.99
Recipe from Town Docks, our sister restaurant in Meredith. Classically good! Bowl 5.99
More about Camp
Town Docks image

 

Town Docks

289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Clams Whole Bellies$29.99
Whole belly clams lightly fried and served with fries and coleslaw.
Fried Clam Strips$16.99
Fresh clam strips lightly fried and served with fries and coleslaw.
One Pound of Steamer Clams$18.99
Broth and butter.
More about Town Docks

Browse other tasty dishes in Meredith

Scallops

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Cheese Pizza

Veggie Burgers

Short Ribs

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Map

More near Meredith to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Gilford

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (517 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston