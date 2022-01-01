Lobsters in Meredith

Lakehouse at Church Landing image

 

Lakehouse at Church Landing

281 DW Highway, Meredith

Lobster Corn Chowder$11.00
Maine Lobster, corn, sherry and cream, served with warm cornbread.
Town Docks image

 

Town Docks

289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

Traditional New England Lobster Roll$21.99
Fresh Maine lobster with a hint of mayonnaise and celery in a butter-grilled roll with whole-leaf lettuce. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Hot Buttered Poached Lobster Roll$22.99
Fresh Maine Lobster poached in tarragon butter in a butter-grilled roll. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
