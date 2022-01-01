Lobsters in Meredith
Meredith restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Lakehouse at Church Landing
Lakehouse at Church Landing
281 DW Highway, Meredith
|Lobster Corn Chowder
|$11.00
Maine Lobster, corn, sherry and cream, served with warm cornbread.
More about Town Docks
Town Docks
289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Traditional New England Lobster Roll
|$21.99
Fresh Maine lobster with a hint of mayonnaise and celery in a butter-grilled roll with whole-leaf lettuce. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
|Hot Buttered Poached Lobster Roll
|$22.99
Fresh Maine Lobster poached in tarragon butter in a butter-grilled roll. Sandwiches are served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.