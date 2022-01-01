Mac and cheese in Meredith
Meredith restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Lakehouse at Church Landing
Lakehouse at Church Landing
281 DW Highway, Meredith
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$19.00
Baked with sherry crumbs and served with a demi Lakehouse Salad.
|Classic Mac 'n Cheese
|$9.00
Baked 'til bubbly with a crumb topping.
More about Camp
Camp
300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Classic Mac 'n Cheese
|$8.99
Baked ’til bubbly and delicious with a crumb topping. Served with fresh vegetables and a small drink.
More about Town Docks
Town Docks
289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$8.99
Seashell pasta tossed with our house-made cheese sauce
|Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$24.99
Seashell pasta tossed with our house-made cheese sauce and Maine lobster,
topped with crunchy house-made potato chips.