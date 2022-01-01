Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Meredith

Meredith restaurants
Meredith restaurants that serve pies

Pie Guys Pizzeria

71 New Hampshire Highway 104, Meredith

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Pie$10.99
The Pie Guy
Home Made Sauce, Hamburger, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni,
Ham, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers,
Brocolli, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
Whoopie Pie$3.99
More about Pie Guys Pizzeria
Camp

300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

Avg 4 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$18.99
Chock-full of slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, and onion, served over creamy mashed potato and savory chicken gravy with cheddar chive waffle-pressed biscuits.
Colossal Peanut Butter Whoopie Pie$6.99
A yummy peanut butter filling sandwiched between two cake-like cookie halves.
Hunter's Pie$19.99
Bison, braised vegetables, mashed potatoes and rich pan gravy baked in a flaky puff pastry and served with balsamic-dressed greens, tomatoes and Asiago.
More about Camp

