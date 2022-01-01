Pies in Meredith
Meredith restaurants that serve pies
More about Pie Guys Pizzeria
Pie Guys Pizzeria
71 New Hampshire Highway 104, Meredith
|Cookie Pie
|$10.99
|The Pie Guy
Home Made Sauce, Hamburger, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni,
Ham, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Green Peppers,
Brocolli, Mushrooms, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.99
More about Camp
Camp
300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$18.99
Chock-full of slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, and onion, served over creamy mashed potato and savory chicken gravy with cheddar chive waffle-pressed biscuits.
|Colossal Peanut Butter Whoopie Pie
|$6.99
A yummy peanut butter filling sandwiched between two cake-like cookie halves.
|Hunter's Pie
|$19.99
Bison, braised vegetables, mashed potatoes and rich pan gravy baked in a flaky puff pastry and served with balsamic-dressed greens, tomatoes and Asiago.