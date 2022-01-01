Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Meredith

Meredith restaurants
Meredith restaurants that serve salmon

Lakehouse at Church Landing image

 

Lakehouse at Church Landing

281 DW Highway, Meredith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$20.00
Grilled citrus chili glazed filet, charred bell bell peppers and corn relish, Served over roasted red hummus.
Salmon$28.00
Grilledcitrus chili-glaze filet, charred baby-bell peppers and cornrelish. Served over toastedredpepper hummus
More about Lakehouse at Church Landing
Lago image

 

Lago

1 Rte 25, Meredith

Avg 4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$26.00
Mango and chili-glazed oven-roasted salmon, curried couscous, avocado yogurt drizzle and wasabi pea dust.
More about Lago
Camp image

 

Camp

300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

Avg 4 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Atlantic Salmon$24.99
Pan-seared salmon with a raspberry wasabi mustard glaze, served over a crisp ramen cake with a side of veggie slaw.
More about Camp
Town Docks image

 

Town Docks

289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Grilled Salmon$23.99
Salmon dusted with Cajun spice, char-grilled and served with tropical salsa, house-made potato salad, corn on the cob and cucumber salad.
More about Town Docks

