Salmon in Meredith

Lakehouse at Church Landing
281 DW Highway, Meredith
|Salmon
|$20.00
Grilled citrus chili glazed filet, charred bell bell peppers and corn relish, Served over roasted red hummus.
Lago
1 Rte 25, Meredith
|Salmon
|$26.00
Mango and chili-glazed oven-roasted salmon, curried couscous, avocado yogurt drizzle and wasabi pea dust.
Camp
300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Atlantic Salmon
|$24.99
Pan-seared salmon with a raspberry wasabi mustard glaze, served over a crisp ramen cake with a side of veggie slaw.