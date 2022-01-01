Short ribs in Meredith
Meredith restaurants that serve short ribs
Lakehouse at Church Landing
281 DW Highway, Meredith
|Short Rib Naan
|$14.00
Short ribs glazed with Vietnamese spices, Bibb lettuce, pineapple salsa and alfalfa sprouts on warm naan bread. Served with chips.
|Short Rib Nacho
|$14.00
Vietnamese spice-braised. chuck, onion, cheddar cheese, pineapple salsa and Napa cabbage on crisp wonton chips with sweet soy and spiced sour cream.
|Short Ribs
|$32.00
Common Man Ale-braised short ribs, whipped potatoes, and pan-fried chili maple Brussels sprouts.