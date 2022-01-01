Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Meredith

Meredith restaurants
Toast

Meredith restaurants that serve short ribs

Lakehouse at Church Landing image

 

Lakehouse at Church Landing

281 DW Highway, Meredith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Naan$14.00
Short ribs glazed with Vietnamese spices, Bibb lettuce, pineapple salsa and alfalfa sprouts on warm naan bread. Served with chips.
Short Rib Nacho$14.00
Vietnamese spice-braised. chuck, onion, cheddar cheese, pineapple salsa and Napa cabbage on crisp wonton chips with sweet soy and spiced sour cream.
Short Ribs$32.00
Common Man Ale-braised short ribs, whipped potatoes, and pan-fried chili maple Brussels sprouts.
More about Lakehouse at Church Landing
Lago image

 

Lago

1 Rte 25, Meredith

Avg 4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Short Ribs$30.00
Balsamic and tomato-braised short ribs with herbed Parmesan mashed potatoes.
More about Lago

