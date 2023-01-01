Tacos in Meredith
Meredith restaurants that serve tacos
Town Docks
289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos
|$16.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi, house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled onions. and cilantro sour cream in soft flour tortillas. Served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Surfside Burger Bar - 41 NH-25
41 NH-25, Meredith
|Shrimp Chorizo Tacos
|$14.00
|Cilantro Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
fried chicken, house guacamole, cotija cheese, chopped onions, bacon and house cilantro lime aioli
|Stoopid Tacos
|$13.00
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, house guacamole, topped with french fries and house chipotle ranch drizzle