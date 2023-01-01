Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Meredith

Meredith restaurants
Meredith restaurants that serve tacos

Town Docks

289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos$16.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi, house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled onions. and cilantro sour cream in soft flour tortillas. Served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
Surfside Burger Bar - 41 NH-25

41 NH-25, Meredith

Shrimp Chorizo Tacos$14.00
Cilantro Chicken Tacos$13.00
fried chicken, house guacamole, cotija cheese, chopped onions, bacon and house cilantro lime aioli
Stoopid Tacos$13.00
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, house guacamole, topped with french fries and house chipotle ranch drizzle
