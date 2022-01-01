Veggie burgers in Meredith
Meredith restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Lakehouse at Church Landing
281 DW Highway, Meredith
|Veggie Burger
|$10.00
Common Man-made and served on a brioche with five onion spread, goat cheese and cherry pepper
jam. Served withBibb lettuce, vineripened tomato, red onion. and house made pickle. Served with chips.
an house-made pickle
Camp
300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
|Common Man Veggie Burger
|$12.99
We make our own, with nuts! Served on a toasted brioche roll with fried green tomatoes, poblano relish and avocado mayo. Served with house-seasoned fries.