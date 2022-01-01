Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Meredith

Go
Meredith restaurants
Meredith restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Lakehouse at Church Landing image

 

Lakehouse at Church Landing

281 DW Highway, Meredith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$10.00
Common Man-made and served on a brioche with five onion spread, goat cheese and cherry pepper
jam. Served withBibb lettuce, vineripened tomato, red onion. and house made pickle. Served with chips.
an house-made pickle
More about Lakehouse at Church Landing
Camp image

 

Camp

300 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

Avg 4 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Common Man Veggie Burger$12.99
We make our own, with nuts! Served on a toasted brioche roll with fried green tomatoes, poblano relish and avocado mayo. Served with house-seasoned fries.
More about Camp
Town Docks image

 

Town Docks

289 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$10.99
Common Man veggie burger made with nuts, topped with lettuce and tomato and packed to go with a pickle. Served with pickles and house-made chips. Sub fries for $1.59.
More about Town Docks

Map

