Merengue Restaurant and Catering

B I E N V E N I D O S
Come in and enjoy!

156 Blue Hill Ave • $$

Avg 4 (740 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicharrón de Pollo$13.00
Fried Breaded Chicken Chunks
Tostones$3.50
Green Plantains
Plátanos Maduros$3.50
Sweet Plantains
Habichuelas$2.50
Red Beans
Pastelitos 2 Res/2 Queso$5.00
Beef and Cheese Mini Patties
Bistec Merengue$15.00
Thin Cut Marinated Steak, Sautéed W/ Green Peppers, Red Peppers & Onions
Mofongo$9.00
Mashed Green Plantains
Filetillo$15.00
Steak Tips Cooked in Creole Sauce W/ Green Peppers, Red Peppers & Onions
Queso Frito$6.00
Pechuga a la Plancha$13.00
Boneless Grilled Chicken Breast W/ Light Garlic & Parsley Sauce
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

156 Blue Hill Ave

Boston MA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
