Meric's Woodfire Oven & Tavern

23309 Water Street

Popular Items

Cheese and Garlic$10.00
Our version of garlic cheese bread! Minced garlic, olive oil drizzle, topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Meric's fresh made dough topped with tomato sauce and shredded mozz. It's a cheese pizza :)
Porkie Pie$15.00
VOTED BEST PIZZA IN MINNESOTA by KSTP Channel 5 and Twin Cities Live! It is a white pie topped with sliced sausage, portabella mushrooms, crispy bacon crumble. Fresh basil and a thai chili infused honey topped after cooking.
Meric's Wood-Fired Wings$17.00
A massive POUND AND A HALF of specially seasoned, wood-fired, crispy chicken wings. Served with your choice of dressing, celery sticks, & tossed in one of our famous signature dry rubs!
Build Your Own$10.00
Red pie or white. You choose the toppings. It's your masterpiece, Picasso!
Dill Pickle Pizza$15.00
Our signature white pie, topped with Dill Pickles, buttermilk ranch, spicy ranch aioli, and dried dill weed.
So Meaty$17.00
Best Seller! Red pie topped with premium shredded mozz, topped with large slices of pepperoni, bacon crumbles, our custom made sliced sausage, and freshly picked basil.
Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Aloha$16.00
Shredded mozz, Greg's State Champion Ham, fresh jalepenos, and pineapple chunks topped with fresh cilantro and a Thai chili infused honey drizzle.
PRETZEL$15.00
This is an ENORMOUS pretzel, equipped with cheddar cheese sauce, Monterrey cheddar cheese sauce, and a Bavarian mustard that is to die for. Cooked in our wood oven of course.
Location

23309 Water Street

Hampton MN

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
