Meridian American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Meridian
More about The Curb Bar and Grill
The Curb Bar and Grill
1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian
|Popular items
|Sweet Home Avocado Burger
|$14.29
Chipotle mayo, fresh avocado, pepper jack
|Curb Salad
|$12.59
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, black olives, red onion, shredded cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
|Black and Bleu Burger
|$14.29
House-made bleu cheese blend with bleu cheese, cream cheese, bacon and green onion
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100, Meridian
|Popular items
|Side Toasted Pecan Caesar
|$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
|Twigs Signature Burger
|$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
|KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$8.00
Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
More about Sid's Garage Meridian
Sid's Garage Meridian
3525 E Longwing lane STE 180, Meridian
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
House spice, Asian slaw, pickles, bang sauce
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
Dare y'all to find better
|Jekyll & Hyde
|$12.50
Swiss cheese, grilled peach, stone ground mustard, bacon-onion jam, mixed greens
More about Hideaway Bar & Grill
Hideaway Bar & Grill
1510 S Celebration Ave, Meridian