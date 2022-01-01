Meridian sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Meridian

Hugo's Deli image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hugo's Deli

950 East Fairview, Meridian

Avg 4.8 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$7.99
Slow Roasted Roast Beef on a Classic White Roll with Onion, Horseradish & Melted Swiss Cheese served with a side of Au Jus
Reuben$7.99
Hot Corned Beef & Swiss Cheese, served on Marble rye topped with Sauerkraut, Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing
Italian$8.49
Mortadella, Capicola, Pepperoni, Dry Salami, Provolone & Pepper Jack\t\t\t\t\t\t
made with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Vinegar & Italian Dressing
More about Hugo's Deli
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

6700 N Linder Rd 192, Meridian

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
Chopped Kale Salad$13.95
Grilled Stonefruit, Golden Beets, Roma Tomatoes, Chèvre, Candied Walnuts, Blood Orange Vinaigrette
Tomato Basil Bowl$8.00
Served w/ Toasted Gaston’s Focaccia
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Hugo's Deli image

 

Hugo's Deli

6233 N Linder Rd,Ste 140, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben$8.49
Hot Corned Beef & Swiss Cheese, served on Marble rye topped with Sauerkraut, Mustard or Thousand Island Dressing
Club$8.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Swiss Cheese with your choice of trimmings
Hugo Special$9.49
Hugo's #1 Signature sandwich! Pastrami, Corned beef, Ham, horseradish, dijon mustard, cheddar, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and onions. on your choice of bread!
More about Hugo's Deli

