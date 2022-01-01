Brisket in Meridian
Meridian restaurants that serve brisket
More about Big Daddy's BBQ
Big Daddy's BBQ
1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian
|Brisket Poutine
|$10.99
Crispy French Fries topped with white Cheddar Cheese curds, then smothered in our signature Brisket gravy and topped with Green Onions.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.49
Sliced brisket served on a toasted potato bun.
|Brisket Melt
|$12.99
Chopped brisket, sliced jalapenos and pepperjack cheese melted together on sourdough bread.
More about The Curb Bar and Grill
The Curb Bar and Grill
1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.29
Smoked brisket, Carolina slaw and BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun
|Smoked Brisket Quesadilla
|$16.99
Melted cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo and southwest ranch. Topped with jalapeno lime crema, cilantro, house BBQ and brown sugar bacon
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$17.29
Our adult mac topped with hardwood smoked angus brisket and a drizzle of house BBQ sauce