Brisket in Meridian

Meridian restaurants
Meridian restaurants that serve brisket

Big Daddy's BBQ

1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian

Brisket Poutine$10.99
Crispy French Fries topped with white Cheddar Cheese curds, then smothered in our signature Brisket gravy and topped with Green Onions.
Brisket Sandwich$12.49
Sliced brisket served on a toasted potato bun.
Brisket Melt$12.99
Chopped brisket, sliced jalapenos and pepperjack cheese melted together on sourdough bread.
The Curb Bar and Grill

1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian

Brisket Sandwich$15.29
Smoked brisket, Carolina slaw and BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Smoked Brisket Quesadilla$16.99
Melted cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo and southwest ranch. Topped with jalapeno lime crema, cilantro, house BBQ and brown sugar bacon
Brisket Mac & Cheese$17.29
Our adult mac topped with hardwood smoked angus brisket and a drizzle of house BBQ sauce
