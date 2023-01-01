Chicken tortilla soup in Meridian
Meridian restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
More about The Matador - Meridian
The Matador - Meridian
3960 E. Monarch Sky Ln #140, Meridian
|Tortilla Chicken Soup
|$8.50
Roasted chicken, fire roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, cilantro GF
More about Houston TX Hot Chicken - Meridian, ID - 1184 S SILVERSTONE WAY STE 130
Houston TX Hot Chicken - Meridian, ID - 1184 S SILVERSTONE WAY STE 130
1184 S SILVERSTONE WAY STE 130, Meridian
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.99
Made in-house with shredded chicken topped with fresh made tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese and cilantro.