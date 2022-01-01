Chili in Meridian
Big Daddy's BBQ
1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian
|Chili Bowl
|$6.50
|Bowl of Chili
|$7.99
Bowl of house made Brisket chili, topped with red onion and cheddar cheese. Served with cornbread.
|Chili Cup
|$3.50
The Curb Bar and Grill
1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian
|Chili Verde Mac & Cheese
|$15.99
Our adult mac topped with tender slow-roasted chili verde, white onions, cotija cheese and cilantro
|Chili Verde
|$5.00
tender slow-roasted chili verde served on a flour tortilla, white onion, cotija cheese, jalapeno-lime crema and cilantro
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill
3210 E Louise Dr, Meridian
|Pineapple Chili Shrimp
|$14.00
crispy tempura shrimp, asian slaw, pineapple salsa, sweet + spicy chili sauce
Sushi Shack @ Heritage Hop Haus
729 N Main St, Meridian
|Sweet Chili Edamame
|$5.00