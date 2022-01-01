Chili in Meridian

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Big Daddy's BBQ

1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Bowl$6.50
Bowl of Chili$7.99
Bowl of house made Brisket chili, topped with red onion and cheddar cheese. Served with cornbread.
Chili Cup$3.50
More about Big Daddy's BBQ
The Curb Bar and Grill image

 

The Curb Bar and Grill

1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Verde Mac & Cheese$15.99
Our adult mac topped with tender slow-roasted chili verde, white onions, cotija cheese and cilantro
Chili Verde$5.00
tender slow-roasted chili verde served on a flour tortilla, white onion, cotija cheese, jalapeno-lime crema and cilantro
More about The Curb Bar and Grill
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill

3210 E Louise Dr, Meridian

Avg 4.5 (4429 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Chili Shrimp$14.00
crispy tempura shrimp, asian slaw, pineapple salsa, sweet + spicy chili sauce
More about Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Sushi Shack @ Heritage Hop Haus

729 N Main St, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Edamame$5.00
More about Sushi Shack @ Heritage Hop Haus

