Chipotle chicken in Meridian
Meridian restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about The Curb Bar and Grill
The Curb Bar and Grill
1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian
|Chipotle Chicken Salad
|$13.29
Mixed greens topped with a black bean and corn pico mix, queso fresco cheese, tortilla strips and a grilled chicken breast dressed in our house honey-chipotle dressing, served with a southwest ranch dressing.
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Adobo style chicken, mixed greens, black bean and corn pico mix, queso fresco cheese, and southwest ranch dressing rolled in a chipotle tortilla.
|Chipotle Chicken Salad
|$13.29
Mixed greens topped with a black bean and corn pico mix, queso fresco cheese, tortilla strips and a grilled chicken breast dressed in our house honey-chipotle dressing, served with a southwest ranch dressing.