Curry in Meridian

Meridian restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Uncle chai Bento Box kitchen

2900 W. Excursion Ln. kitchen #12, Meridian

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panang Curry$15.95
<GF> Red chilis, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, coriander, fish sauce, seasonal vegetables.
Green Curry$12.95
<NOT AVAILABLE (GF)> Green chili, garlic, galangal, seasonal vegetables.
Panang Curry$12.95
<GF> Red chilis, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, coriander, fish sauce, seasonal vegetables.
Banner pic

 

Red Fort Indian Cuisine (Meridian) - 1510 South Celebration Avenue

1510 South Celebration Avenue, Meridian

TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Curry$18.95
Traditional dish cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices
Chicken Curry$16.95
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices
Map

Map

