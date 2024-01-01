Curry in Meridian
Meridian restaurants that serve curry
Uncle chai Bento Box kitchen
2900 W. Excursion Ln. kitchen #12, Meridian
|Panang Curry
|$15.95
<GF> Red chilis, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, coriander, fish sauce, seasonal vegetables.
|Green Curry
|$12.95
<NOT AVAILABLE (GF)> Green chili, garlic, galangal, seasonal vegetables.
|Panang Curry
|$12.95
<GF> Red chilis, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, coriander, fish sauce, seasonal vegetables.
Red Fort Indian Cuisine (Meridian) - 1510 South Celebration Avenue
1510 South Celebration Avenue, Meridian
|Lamb Curry
|$18.95
Traditional dish cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices
|Chicken Curry
|$16.95
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices