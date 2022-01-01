Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Meridian

Go
Meridian restaurants
Toast

Meridian restaurants that serve kale salad

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Eagle Island

6700 N Linder Rd 192, Meridian

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Chopped Kale Salad$8.00
Chopped Kale Salad$14.00
Grilled Stonefruit, Golden Beets, Roma Tomatoes, Chèvre, Candied Walnuts, Blood Orange Vinaigrette
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Eagle Island
Item pic

 

Giggy D's

1505 S Eagle Rd, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad$15.00
Kale, apple, spiced pecans, blue cheese
More about Giggy D's

Browse other tasty dishes in Meridian

Mac And Cheese

Fish And Chips

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Pretzels

Turkey Bacon

Jalapeno Poppers

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Meridian to explore

Boise

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (531 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (913 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (433 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (362 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston