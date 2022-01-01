Kale salad in Meridian
Meridian restaurants that serve kale salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Eagle Island
6700 N Linder Rd 192, Meridian
|1/2 Chopped Kale Salad
|$8.00
|Chopped Kale Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Stonefruit, Golden Beets, Roma Tomatoes, Chèvre, Candied Walnuts, Blood Orange Vinaigrette
Giggy D's
1505 S Eagle Rd, Meridian
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
Kale, apple, spiced pecans, blue cheese