Mac and cheese in Meridian

The Curb Bar and Grill image

 

The Curb Bar and Grill

1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Home Avocado Burger$14.29
Chipotle mayo, fresh avocado, pepper jack
Curb Salad$12.59
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, black olives, red onion, shredded cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
Black and Bleu Burger$14.29
House-made bleu cheese blend with bleu cheese, cream cheese, bacon and green onion
More about The Curb Bar and Grill
Eight Thirty Common image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eight Thirty Common

830 N Main #120, Meridian

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Market Chop Chop$12.95
heirloom cherry toms, avocado, almonds, goat cheese, dates, fresh corn, champagne vinaigrette, thai peanut drizzle
The (Un)Common$14.75
ETC American Kobe blend, Tillamook sharp cheddar, ETC sauce, BIgwood Bread challah bun, loaded
Brilliant French Dip$16.95
prime rib slow roasted nightly - thinly slcied, creamy horseradish, au jus
More about Eight Thirty Common
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100, Meridian

Avg 4.2 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Toasted Pecan Caesar$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Twigs Signature Burger$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA$8.00
Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

Map

