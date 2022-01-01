Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Meridian

Meridian restaurants
Meridian restaurants that serve nachos

Big Daddy's BBQ

1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Idaho Nachos$14.99
A bed of crispy french fries smothered in nacho cheese, then topped with smoked brisket, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and chipotle sour cream drizzle.
BBQ Nacho$11.99
Tortilla chips, Nacho cheese, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, sweet bbq sauce and your choice of meat.
Kids Nacho$5.50
The Curb Bar and Grill

1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Taco$4.50
Seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, nacho cheese sauce, jalapeno-lime crema, cilantro, crunchy tortilla strips
The Matador

3960 E. Monarch Sky Ln #140, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Take & Bake Nachos$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill

3210 E Louise Dr, Meridian

Avg 4.5 (4429 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Nachos$12.00
Chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, hoisin bbq sauce, guacamole cream, asian salsa, wasabi sour cream
