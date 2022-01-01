Nachos in Meridian
Meridian restaurants that serve nachos
Big Daddy's BBQ
1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian
|Idaho Nachos
|$14.99
A bed of crispy french fries smothered in nacho cheese, then topped with smoked brisket, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and chipotle sour cream drizzle.
|BBQ Nacho
|$11.99
Tortilla chips, Nacho cheese, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, sweet bbq sauce and your choice of meat.
|Kids Nacho
|$5.50
The Curb Bar and Grill
1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian
|Nacho Taco
|$4.50
Seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, nacho cheese sauce, jalapeno-lime crema, cilantro, crunchy tortilla strips
The Matador
3960 E. Monarch Sky Ln #140, Meridian
|Take & Bake Nachos
|$9.50
Legendary Matador Nachos - Tortilla chips, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Mexican black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream (gf/veg)