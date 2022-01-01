Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Meridian

Meridian restaurants
Meridian restaurants that serve pies

Big Daddy's BBQ

1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian

Chocolate Cream Pie$4.99
Southern Pecan Pie$6.23
Chocolate Cream Pie$6.23
Flying Pie Pizzaria

601 south Main Street, Meridian

14" 7. Triple Pie$26.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
12" 7. Triple Pie$22.99
Our spiciest trifecta of three meats, three cheeses, & three peppers should
be enjoyed with a refreshing beverage near-by. Did we mention that it is spicy?
Good. Our famous Red Sauce is buried beneath local Ground Beef, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Green Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, and Jalapenos. It’s got meat in every bite and is hearty enough to stand up to the Triple Pi Ale it was designed to complement.
12" 8. Denver Pie$22.99
This pie is named for the omelet—not the city. Order one today and you’ll be so happy that we did! The Denver has real Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheeses, sliced Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers, and Tomatoes all atop our creamy Alfredo Sauce.
Clucks Nashville Hot

3223 E Louise Dr. #100, Meridian

Pecan Pie$4.95
Apple Pie$4.95
