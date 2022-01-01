Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Meridian

Meridian restaurants
Meridian restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Curb Bar and Grill image

 

The Curb Bar and Grill

1760 S Meridian Rd, Meridian

TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
Quesadilla$12.29
Melted cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo and SW Ranch with choice of chicken, ground beef or chorizo. Topped with brown sugar bacon and lime crema
Smoked Brisket Quesadilla$16.99
Melted cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo and southwest ranch. Topped with jalapeno lime crema, cilantro, house BBQ and brown sugar bacon
More about The Curb Bar and Grill
Matador Quesadilla image

 

The Matador

3960 E. Monarch Sky Ln #140, Meridian

TakeoutFast Pay
Matador Quesadilla$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
More about The Matador

