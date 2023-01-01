Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Meridian

Meridian restaurants
Meridian restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

Big Al's - Meridian - 1900 N Eagle Rd

1900 N Eagle Rd, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$13.49
spinach, artichoke hearts, cheese, tortilla chips on the side
More about Big Al's - Meridian - 1900 N Eagle Rd
Consumer pic

 

Giggy D's

1505 S Eagle Rd, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
More about Giggy D's

