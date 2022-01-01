Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Meridian

Meridian restaurants
Meridian restaurants that serve steak salad

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

6700 N Linder Rd 192, Meridian

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuscan Steak Salad$15.95
Wood-Fired Flat Iron, Wild Arugula, Gorgonzola, Crispy Onions, Fennel, Tomato, Beets, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Steak Salad image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100, Meridian

Avg 4.2 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$17.00
Grilled coulotte, toasted cashews, tomatoes, red onions, feta, mixed greens,
balsamic dressing.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

