Street tacos in Meridian

Big Daddy's BBQ
1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian
|Street Tacos
|$12.29
3 corn tortillas stuffed with Chopped Brisket and topped with coleslaw, shredded monterey jack, homemade pico de gallo and a drizzle of our sweet bbq sauce.
The Matador
3960 E. Monarch Sky Ln #140, Meridian
|Familia Street Tacos for 4
|$42.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
|Familia Street Tacos for 2
|$22.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (8), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.