Street tacos in Meridian

Meridian restaurants
Meridian restaurants that serve street tacos

Big Daddy's BBQ

1551 W Cherry Ln #102, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$12.29
3 corn tortillas stuffed with Chopped Brisket and topped with coleslaw, shredded monterey jack, homemade pico de gallo and a drizzle of our sweet bbq sauce.
More about Big Daddy's BBQ
The Matador

3960 E. Monarch Sky Ln #140, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Familia Street Tacos for 4$42.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
Familia Street Tacos for 2$22.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (8), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
More about The Matador

