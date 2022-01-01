Tacos in Meridian
Meridian restaurants that serve tacos
The Matador
3960 E. Monarch Sky Ln #140, Meridian
|Matador Quesadilla
|$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
|Burritos Ultimos
|$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
|Familia Fajitas for 2
|$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100, Meridian
|Side Toasted Pecan Caesar
|$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
|Twigs Signature Burger
|$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
|KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$8.00
Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.