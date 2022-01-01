Tacos in Meridian

Go
Meridian restaurants
Toast

Meridian restaurants that serve tacos

The Matador image

 

The Matador

3960 E. Monarch Sky Ln #140, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Matador Quesadilla$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
Familia Fajitas for 2$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
More about The Matador
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100, Meridian

Avg 4.2 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Toasted Pecan Caesar$5.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Twigs Signature Burger$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA$8.00
Kid sized pepperoni pizza smothered with house marinara and topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Meridian

Potstickers

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Reuben

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Meridian to explore

Boise

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston