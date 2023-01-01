Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Meridian

Go
Meridian restaurants
Toast

Meridian restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

 

The Matador - Meridian

3960 E. Monarch Sky Ln #140, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortilla Chicken Soup$8.50
Roasted chicken, fire roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, cilantro GF
More about The Matador - Meridian
Item pic

 

Houston TX Hot Chicken - Meridian, ID - 1184 S SILVERSTONE WAY STE 130

1184 S SILVERSTONE WAY STE 130, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.99
Made in-house with shredded chicken topped with fresh made tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese and cilantro.
More about Houston TX Hot Chicken - Meridian, ID - 1184 S SILVERSTONE WAY STE 130

Browse other tasty dishes in Meridian

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Mushroom Burgers

Quesadillas

Waffles

Veggie Rolls

Map

More near Meridian to explore

Boise

Avg 4.4 (117 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (697 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1198 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston