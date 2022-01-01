Meridian restaurants you'll love

Meridian restaurants
Toast
  • Meridian

Meridian's top cuisines

Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Meridian restaurants

Mugshots Grill & Bar image

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

5005 Hwy 493, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CLIFFS COMEBACK BURGER$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, comeback sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato and topped off with an onion ring.
SOUTHWEST PHILLY SANDWICH$10.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, topped with rotel and pico de gallo.
WANGS - 15$16.99
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Jean's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jean's

820 22nd Avenue, Meridian

Avg 4.5 (413 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramel Cake$5.50
You'll have to try it for yourself to see why we're famous for it.
Pork Chop$6.75
Thick-cut, bone-in Pork Chop. (We recommend it smothered!)
Hamburger Steak$6.75
Local beef hand-pattied, & smothered in caramelized onions & brown gravy.
More about Jean's
Threefoot Brewing image

 

Threefoot Brewing

517 23rd Avenue, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Threefoot Brewing
