Meridian restaurants you'll love
Meridian's top cuisines
Must-try Meridian restaurants
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
5005 Hwy 493, Meridian
|Popular items
|CLIFFS COMEBACK BURGER
|$10.29
Hickory smoked bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, comeback sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato and topped off with an onion ring.
|SOUTHWEST PHILLY SANDWICH
|$10.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with red onions and bell peppers, topped with rotel and pico de gallo.
|WANGS - 15
|$16.99
Jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house made ranch.
More about Jean's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jean's
820 22nd Avenue, Meridian
|Popular items
|Caramel Cake
|$5.50
You'll have to try it for yourself to see why we're famous for it.
|Pork Chop
|$6.75
Thick-cut, bone-in Pork Chop. (We recommend it smothered!)
|Hamburger Steak
|$6.75
Local beef hand-pattied, & smothered in caramelized onions & brown gravy.