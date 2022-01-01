Banana pudding in Meridian
Meridian restaurants that serve banana pudding
Squealer's Hickory Smoked Bar-B-Que
4805 Great River Dr, Meridian
|Banana Pudding
|Fried Banana Pudding
|$9.99
This is an interesting creation of ours. We split, then deep fry a banana, then we top it with powdered sugar, 2 heaping scoops of our homemade banana cream filling, and sprinkle pecans and nilla wafers on top! Nice and warm fried banana with the cool pudding is part of the experience to eating this treat.