Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana pudding in Meridian

Go
Meridian restaurants
Toast

Meridian restaurants that serve banana pudding

Item pic

 

Squealer's Hickory Smoked Bar-B-Que

4805 Great River Dr, Meridian

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Banana Pudding
Fried Banana Pudding$9.99
This is an interesting creation of ours. We split, then deep fry a banana, then we top it with powdered sugar, 2 heaping scoops of our homemade banana cream filling, and sprinkle pecans and nilla wafers on top! Nice and warm fried banana with the cool pudding is part of the experience to eating this treat.
More about Squealer's Hickory Smoked Bar-B-Que
Consumer pic

 

Mia's Caffe

2100 Front Street, Meridian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pudding Cups$2.79
Banana Pudding, bananas, whipped cream with Chess Cookies
More about Mia's Caffe

Browse other tasty dishes in Meridian

Chicken Salad

Club Sandwiches

Cake

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Parmesan

Spaghetti

Nachos

Map

More near Meridian to explore

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1603 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1339 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston