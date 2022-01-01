Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Meridian

Go
Meridian restaurants
Meridian restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

5005 Hwy 493, Meridian

No reviews yet
Takeout
SEANS NACHOS$8.49
A heaping basket of tortilla chips or beer battered fries topped with beef, chili, rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and red onions. Add guacamole for an extra .79.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Squealer's Hickory Smoked Bar-B-Que

4805 Great River Dr, Meridian

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
RedNeck Nachos$10.99
Our twist on the Mexican tradition, just Redneck style. Our fresh fried tortilla chips, topped with baked beans, your choice of meat, & cheddar cheese, garnished with hot dill pickles, black olives and sour cream.
More about Squealer's Hickory Smoked Bar-B-Que

