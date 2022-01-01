Nachos in Meridian
Meridian restaurants that serve nachos
Mugshots Grill & Bar
5005 Hwy 493, Meridian
|SEANS NACHOS
|$8.49
A heaping basket of tortilla chips or beer battered fries topped with beef, chili, rotel cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and red onions. Add guacamole for an extra .79.
Squealer's Hickory Smoked Bar-B-Que
4805 Great River Dr, Meridian
|RedNeck Nachos
|$10.99
Our twist on the Mexican tradition, just Redneck style. Our fresh fried tortilla chips, topped with baked beans, your choice of meat, & cheddar cheese, garnished with hot dill pickles, black olives and sour cream.